Lufax Holding Ltd Updates Governance Structure with New Committee Charter

Lufax Holding Ltd Class A ( (HK:6623) ) has issued an announcement.

Lufax Holding Ltd has amended and restated the charter of its Nomination and Remuneration Board Committee, effective upon its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The committee is tasked with identifying and recommending qualified individuals for director or executive officer roles, advising on board composition, and overseeing compensation and employee benefit plans. This move is expected to strengthen the company’s governance and operational efficiency, potentially enhancing its industry positioning and stakeholder confidence.

Lufax Holding Ltd is a financial services company that operates primarily in the fintech industry. The company focuses on providing wealth management and retail credit facilitation services, leveraging technology to enhance financial inclusion and offer innovative financial solutions.

