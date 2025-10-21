LTIMindtree Executive Director Nachiket Deshpande Resigns

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

LTIMindtree Limited ( (IN:LTIM) ) has shared an update.

LTIMindtree Limited announced the resignation of Mr. Nachiket Deshpande, the Executive Director and President, effective October 31, 2025. Mr. Deshpande has been instrumental in leading transformative initiatives, including the scaling of AI services, and his departure marks a significant change in the company’s leadership. His contributions have been acknowledged by the company, and his departure is seen as an opportunity for him to explore new challenges.

LTIMindtree Limited, a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited, operates in the technology services industry. The company focuses on providing AI services and has been involved in significant industry integrations and innovations.

