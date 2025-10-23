L&T Technology Services Achieves Consecutive Supplier Excellence Recognition from Caterpillar

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from L&T Technology Services Ltd. ( (IN:LTTS) ).

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) has been recertified at Caterpillar’s Supplier Excellence Recognition event for the second consecutive year, highlighting its consistent delivery, quality standards, and strategic relationship in the Mobility segment. This achievement underscores LTTS’s reliability and operational excellence in supporting Caterpillar’s global supply chain, furthering sustainability goals, and driving engineering innovation. The recognition reflects LTTS’s ability to meet strict criteria in quality assurance, timely delivery, and innovation, reinforcing its position as a strategic supplier to Caterpillar.

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) is a global leader in AI, Digital & ER&D Consulting Services and a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro. The company provides design, development, testing, and sustenance services across various industries including industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and process industries. Headquartered in India, LTTS serves 69 Fortune 500 companies and 57 top ER&D companies, with over 23,670 employees across 23 global design centers, 30 global sales offices, and 105 innovation labs.

