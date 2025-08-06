LSL Property Services Executes Share Buyback

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

LSL Property Services ( (GB:LSL) ) just unveiled an update.

LSL Property Services PLC has executed a share buyback transaction, purchasing 8,724 ordinary shares at an average price of 284 GBp per share. This transaction is part of an ongoing share buyback program, with the repurchased shares held in treasury, impacting the company’s share capital structure and potentially influencing shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:LSL) stock is a Buy with a £4.28 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on LSL Property Services stock, see the GB:LSL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:LSL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:LSL is a Neutral.

LSL Property Services’ strong financial recovery and positive corporate actions such as share buybacks and increased CEO shareholding are major strengths. However, bearish technical indicators and concerns over asset reduction slightly temper the overall outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:LSL stock, click here.

More about LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services PLC operates in the real estate industry, focusing on property services. The company is involved in activities such as estate agency, surveying, and financial services, with a market focus on the UK property sector.

Average Trading Volume: 80,131

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £290.6M

For detailed information about LSL stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue