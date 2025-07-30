LSL Property Services CEO Increases Shareholding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from LSL Property Services ( (GB:LSL) ).

LSL Property Services announced that Adam Castleton, the Group Chief Executive Officer, purchased 3,328 ordinary shares at £2.975 each, increasing his total shareholding to 169,686 shares. This transaction, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, underscores the CEO’s confidence in the company’s future performance and aligns with regulatory obligations under the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:LSL) stock is a Buy with a £4.28 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on LSL Property Services stock, see the GB:LSL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:LSL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:LSL is a Neutral.

LSL Property Services demonstrates strong financial recovery and strategic corporate actions, such as share buybacks, which enhance shareholder value. Technical indicators are mixed, and while the valuation suggests some caution, the overall outlook is positively influenced by corporate events.

More about LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services PLC operates in the property services industry, primarily focusing on real estate and related services. The company is known for its involvement in residential property sales, lettings, and financial services, catering to a diverse market in the UK.

Average Trading Volume: 81,134

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £301.9M

