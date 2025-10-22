LSEG Executes Share Buyback, Acquires Over 214,000 Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

London Stock Exchange ( (GB:LSEG) ) has provided an announcement.

London Stock Exchange Group plc has executed a share buyback transaction, purchasing 214,572 of its ordinary shares through Goldman Sachs International. This move is part of a previously announced buyback program and aims to hold the shares in treasury, impacting the total voting rights and potentially influencing shareholder interest and market perceptions.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:LSEG) stock is a Buy with a £122.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on London Stock Exchange stock, see the GB:LSEG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:LSEG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:LSEG is a Neutral.

The London Stock Exchange’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance, which is the most significant factor. However, bearish technical indicators and a high P/E ratio weigh down the score. The lack of earnings call data and corporate events limits additional insights.

More about London Stock Exchange

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSEG) operates within the financial services industry, primarily focusing on providing a platform for buying and selling securities. It offers a range of services including trading, clearing, and information services, and is a key player in the global financial markets.

Average Trading Volume: 1,658,561

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £44.58B

