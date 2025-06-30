LQWD Technologies Announces Board Member Resignation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

LQwD FinTech Corp ( (TSE:LQWD) ) has issued an announcement.

LQWD Technologies Corp. announced the resignation of Alex Guidi from its Board of Directors. Guidi played a crucial role in the company’s early development and capital acquisition. His departure comes as LQWD is well-established in the Bitcoin Lightning Network space, with confidence in its experienced team to continue driving the company forward.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:LQWD is a Underperform.

LQwD FinTech Corp faces significant financial challenges, with declining revenues and negative cash flow impacting its overall score heavily. Technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, and valuation metrics indicate potential overvaluation. However, positive corporate developments in cryptocurrency capabilities offer a potential growth avenue, but overall risk remains high.

LQWD Technologies Corp. is a Canadian-based public company focusing on advancing Bitcoin adoption through the Lightning Network, a second-layer solution for instant, low-cost transactions. As the first public company dedicated to Lightning infrastructure, LQWD operates enterprise-grade nodes to support network liquidity and offers investors exposure to Bitcoin’s appreciation and Lightning-based payment technology.

Average Trading Volume: 146,536

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$131.6M

