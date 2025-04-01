Loyalist Exploration Secures Gold Rush Property and Extends Financing Initiatives

PNG Copper Inc ( (TSE:PNGC) ) has shared an update.

Loyalist Exploration Limited has entered into a definitive agreement to earn a 100% interest in the Gold Rush property located in the Timmins Mining District, Ontario. This agreement involves a series of payments, share issuances, and exploration expenditures over three years, along with granting a net smelter returns royalty to the Optionor. Additionally, Loyalist has extended the closing date for its agreement with STLLR Gold Inc. and increased the number of shares issuable. The company has also issued promissory notes and extended the closing date for its non-brokered private placement, indicating active financial maneuvers to support its strategic initiatives.

