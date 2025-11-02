Loyal Metals Ltd Announces Proposed Securities Issue

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Monger Gold Ltd. ( (AU:LLM) ) is now available.

Loyal Metals Ltd has announced a proposed issue of 10,294,118 ordinary fully paid securities, with the issue date set for November 10, 2025. This move is part of a placement or another type of issue, and the company has applied for the quotation of these securities on the ASX. This announcement may impact the company’s operations by potentially increasing its capital base, which could be used for expansion or other strategic initiatives, thereby affecting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about Monger Gold Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 537,817

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

