Loyal Metals Advances Exploration at Highway Reward Mine

Monger Gold Ltd. ( (AU:LLM) ) has provided an update.

Loyal Metals Ltd has announced significant developments in its operations for the quarter ending September 2025, including securing a binding option to acquire the Highway Reward Copper-Gold Mine, one of the world’s highest-grade copper mines. The company completed a $2 million oversubscribed placement and verified the integrity of extensive historical drilling data, confirming substantial unmined copper-gold mineralization. Loyal Metals is leveraging advanced technologies and expert partnerships to accelerate exploration and enhance its market positioning, aiming to unlock new value from historical data and drive a revitalized exploration campaign.

More about Monger Gold Ltd.

Loyal Metals Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of high-grade copper and gold resources. The company is actively involved in acquiring and developing mining assets, with a particular emphasis on the Highway Reward Copper-Gold Mine in Queensland, Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 517,591

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

