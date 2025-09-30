Lowe’s Issues $5 Billion in Unsecured Notes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lowe’s ( (LOW) ) has provided an update.

On September 30, 2025, Lowe’s Companies, Inc. issued $5.0 billion in unsecured notes with varying maturity dates and interest rates, resulting in net proceeds of approximately $4.97 billion. This strategic move aims to strengthen the company’s financial position, although the notes do not have an established trading market and are not intended for listing on any securities exchange. The issuance is not contingent on the completion of Lowe’s acquisition of Foundation Building Materials, Inc., but a special mandatory redemption will occur if the acquisition is not completed by August 19, 2027.

Spark’s Take on LOW Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, LOW is a Neutral.

Lowe’s overall stock score reflects strong technical momentum and positive earnings call sentiment, offset by financial risks due to high leverage. The valuation is fair, but not compelling. Strategic initiatives and online growth are positives, but balance sheet concerns need addressing.

More about Lowe’s

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. operates in the home improvement industry, providing a wide range of products and services for home maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It is a prominent player in the retail market, focusing on both professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers.

Average Trading Volume: 2,851,217

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $142.1B

