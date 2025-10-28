Lowell Resources Fund Announces Updated Net Asset Value

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Lowell Resources Fund ( (AU:LRT) ) is now available.

Lowell Resources Fund announced that its estimated Net Asset Value (NAV) per unit as of October 24, 2025, was $2.5440. This update reflects the fund’s ongoing commitment to transparency and provides stakeholders with a clear understanding of the fund’s current valuation, which is crucial for informed investment decisions.

More about Lowell Resources Fund

Lowell Resources Fund is an ASX-listed entity focused on achieving strong absolute returns from the junior resources sector. The fund is managed by Lowell Resources Fund Management, which has over 20 years of experience in managing a portfolio that includes companies involved in precious and base metals, specialty metals, and the oil and gas industry. This provides investors with exposure to a dynamic and potentially rewarding sector in both the Australian and global markets.

Average Trading Volume: 49,471

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

See more data about LRT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue