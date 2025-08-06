Lowell Resources Fund Announces Strategic Unit Buy-Back

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Lowell Resources Fund ( (AU:LRT) ) has provided an announcement.

Lowell Resources Fund, managed by Cremorne Capital Limited, has announced an on-market unit buy-back of up to 10% of its fully paid ordinary units, aimed at enhancing unitholder returns and maintaining capital efficiency. The buy-back, funded by existing cash balances, is set to commence on or around August 18, 2025, and will not impact the fund’s operational capacity or future investment plans.

More about Lowell Resources Fund

Average Trading Volume: 30,462

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

For a thorough assessment of LRT stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue