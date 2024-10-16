Lovisa Holdings Updates on Shareholding Changes

Lovisa Holdings Ltd. (AU:LOV) has released an update.

Lovisa Holdings Limited has announced a decrease in the percentage interest held by BB Retail Capital Pty Ltd due to the issuance of new shares for employee incentives. This adjustment is a result of dilutive effects rather than any sale of shares by BB Retail Capital. The move is part of Lovisa’s strategy to meet its obligations related to its Equity Incentive Plan.

