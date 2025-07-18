Lovisa Holdings to Announce FY25 Results on August 27

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Lovisa Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:LOV) ).

Lovisa Holdings Limited has announced the release date for its financial year 2025 results, scheduled for August 27, 2025. The results will be presented by the CEO and CFO via a webcast, with an archive available on the company’s website, reflecting the company’s commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:LOV) stock is a Hold with a A$31.20 price target.

More about Lovisa Holdings Ltd.

Lovisa Holdings Limited operates in the fashion industry, specializing in affordable jewelry and accessories. The company focuses on providing trendy and stylish products to a broad consumer base, with a significant presence in the retail market.

Average Trading Volume: 250,369

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$3.57B

Find detailed analytics on LOV stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

