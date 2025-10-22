Lottomatica Expands Share Buyback Program with Recent Purchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Lottomatica Group S.P.A. ( (IT:LTMC) ) is now available.

Lottomatica Group S.p.A. announced the purchase of 554,000 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, spending over 12 million euros. This move, executed by Goldman Sachs International, increases the total treasury shares held by the company to 4,873,877, representing 1.937% of the outstanding shares, potentially enhancing shareholder value and market confidence.

More about Lottomatica Group S.P.A.

Lottomatica Group S.p.A. operates in the gaming industry, focusing on providing lottery, gaming machines, and sports betting services. The company is a significant player in the European market, offering a range of gaming products and services to its customers.

