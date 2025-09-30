Lord Resources Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Lord Resources Limited ( (AU:LRD) ) is now available.

Lord Resources Limited has announced the quotation of 22,000,000 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), effective September 30, 2025. This move is part of previously announced transactions and signifies an expansion in the company’s market activities, potentially impacting its operational capacity and market presence.

More about Lord Resources Limited

Average Trading Volume: 2,729,210

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$6.51M

For a thorough assessment of LRD stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue