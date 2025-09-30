Lord Resources Completes $814,000 Share Placement to Boost Exploration Efforts

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Lord Resources Limited ( (AU:LRD) ).

Lord Resources Limited has successfully completed a placement of 22 million ordinary fully paid shares at $0.037 per share, raising $814,000 from sophisticated and professional investors. This capital raise strengthens the company’s financial position as it continues to focus on its exploration activities, particularly the Ilgarari Copper Project, potentially enhancing its market positioning and offering new opportunities for stakeholders.

More about Lord Resources Limited

Lord Resources Ltd (ASX:LRD) is an exploration company with a portfolio focused on future-facing metals located in Western Australia. The company is currently concentrating on the Ilgarari Copper Project, which has shown promising results in its initial drilling program.

Average Trading Volume: 2,729,210

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$6.51M

Learn more about LRD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue