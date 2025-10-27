Lord Resources Announces Ilgarari Drilling Results and Updates Shareholder Entitlement Issue

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lord Resources Limited ( (AU:LRD) ) just unveiled an update.

Lord Resources Limited has released the final assay results from its recent diamond drilling campaign at the Ilgarari Copper Project in Western Australia. The results have confirmed significant copper mineralization in several drill holes, enhancing the understanding of the deposit’s geometry. However, the company has decided to withdraw its previously announced entitlement issue to shareholders, opting instead to evaluate the drilling results and potential acquisitions before revisiting its capital raising plans.

Lord Resources Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources, particularly copper, in Western Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 3,160,544

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$4.96M

