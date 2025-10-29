Lord Resources Advances Ilgarari Copper Project and Strengthens Financial Position

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Lord Resources Limited ( (AU:LRD) ) has issued an announcement.

Lord Resources Limited has completed its first drilling program at the Ilgarari Copper Project and successfully raised capital to strengthen its financial position. The company identified multiple high-priority electromagnetic targets through a survey and completed an 11-hole drilling program to explore copper zones along the Ilgarari Fault. Additionally, Lord Resources raised over $1.3 million through an Entitlement Offer and a subsequent placement, and appointed Davide Bosio as a Non-Executive Director, indicating strategic growth and development in its operations.

More about Lord Resources Limited

Lord Resources Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on copper exploration and development. The company is actively engaged in projects such as the Ilgarari Copper Project, aiming to identify and develop high-priority mineral targets.

Average Trading Volume: 3,291,156

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$3.89M

See more data about LRD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue