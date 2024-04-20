Loop Energy Merger Faces Uncertainty

Loop Energy, Inc. (TSE:LPEN) has released an update.

Loop Energy Inc., a hydrogen fuel cell manufacturer, has hit a snag with its planned merger with H2 Portable Power Corp. and 1465123 B.C. Ltd., announced earlier in February. The merger requires an amendment for completion; however, no such proposal has been made, leaving the transaction’s future uncertain. The company specializes in fuel cell stacks for commercial vehicle electrification and stationary power, aiming for a zero-emissions future with its proprietary eFlow technology.

