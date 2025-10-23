Lonza Reports Strong Q3 2025 and Confirms Full-Year Outlook

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lonza Group Ltd ( (CH:LONN) ) has provided an announcement.

Lonza Group AG reported a strong Q3 2025 performance, confirming its full-year outlook for its CDMO and CHI businesses. The company saw significant contract signings and growth in its Integrated Biologics and Advanced Synthesis segments, supported by the Vacaville acquisition. The CHI business returned to growth, aided by higher volumes in pharmaceutical capsules and a strong US manufacturing presence. Lonza expects continued robust demand and minimal impact from US trade policies, maintaining confidence in its global manufacturing capabilities.

Lonza is one of the world’s largest contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) dedicated to serving the healthcare industry. It operates globally with a team of over 19,000 employees, collaborating with pharma and biotech companies to develop therapies. Lonza generated sales of CHF 3.6 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 1.1 billion in the first half of 2025.

