Lonza Group AG Announces Share Register Closure Ahead of AGM

Lonza Group AG has announced the closure of its share and GDR register on April 24, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. CEST. Shareholders registered with voting rights by this date and time will be eligible to vote at the Annual General Meeting scheduled for May 9, 2025. This announcement is crucial for stakeholders as it outlines the timeline for shareholder registration, impacting their ability to participate in the upcoming AGM.

YTD Price Performance: 0.22%

Average Trading Volume: 165,443

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: CHF37.76B

