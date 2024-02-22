Longeveron Stockholders Approve Reverse Split and Charter Amendment

Longeveron (LGVN) has released an update.

Longeveron Inc. successfully convened a special stockholders’ meeting, where participants overwhelmingly voted in favor of two key proposals. The stockholders authorized an amendment to the company’s charter, empowering the Board to execute a reverse stock split of common shares at a variable ratio between 1:5 and 1:15. Additionally, they greenlit the possibility of adjourning the meeting to gather more votes if necessary. Both proposals received substantial support, reflecting stockholder confidence in the Board’s strategic decisions.

For further insights into LGVN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.