London Stock Exchange Boasts Strong Q1 Performance

London Stock Exchange (GB:LSEG) has released an update.

The London Stock Exchange Group plc reports a positive start to 2024 with a 7.3% rise in income, driven by robust performances across all divisions, particularly FTSE Russell, Risk Intelligence, and Capital Markets. The company is progressing well with its Microsoft partnership, focusing on product pilots and data platform migration. They remain confident in maintaining growth and profitability, as reflected in the Q1 results which align with the full-year financial guidance.

