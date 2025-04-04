Loncor Gold Inc. Faces Financial Challenges Amidst Recurring Losses

Loncor Gold ( (TSE:LN) ) has issued an update.

Loncor Gold Inc. has released its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024. The report reveals recurring losses from operations, raising substantial doubt about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern. Despite these challenges, the management has implemented a system of internal controls to safeguard assets and ensure accurate financial reporting. The audit, conducted by Kreston GTA LLP, confirms that the financial statements are in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

More about Loncor Gold

Loncor Gold Inc. operates in the mining industry, focusing on gold exploration and development. The company is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and is involved in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties.

YTD Price Performance: 2.93%

Average Trading Volume: 62,888

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $65.97M

For a thorough assessment of LN stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue