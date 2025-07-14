Loncor Gold Forms Special Committee to Review Potential Transaction

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Loncor Gold ( (TSE:LN) ) has shared an announcement.

Loncor Gold Inc. has formed a Special Committee of independent directors to review an unsolicited, non-binding offer for a potential transaction. This move indicates strategic considerations for the company, although there is no assurance of a transaction occurring. The outcome could impact Loncor’s operational focus and stakeholder interests, particularly in light of its significant gold resources in the DRC.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:LN) stock is a Buy with a C$1.57 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Loncor Gold stock, see the TSE:LN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:LN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:LN is a Underperform.

Loncor Gold’s stock score is primarily impacted by its financial instability, characterized by no revenue, rising losses, and negative cash flows. While technical analysis shows some potential for positive momentum, the company’s valuation remains poor with a negative P/E ratio. Notable corporate events highlight future growth potential but do not offset current financial challenges.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:LN stock, click here.

More about Loncor Gold

Loncor Gold Inc. is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on the Ngayu Greenstone Gold Belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company has a significant resource base at the Imbo Project, particularly the Adumbi deposit, which holds substantial indicated and inferred mineral resources. Loncor has over two decades of operational experience in the DRC.

YTD Price Performance: -3.39%

Average Trading Volume: 330,022

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$100M

Learn more about LN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue