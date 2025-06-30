Loncor Gold Announces Director Elections at Annual Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Loncor Gold ( (TSE:LN) ) has provided an update.

On June 27, 2025, Loncor Gold Inc. announced the election of six directors at its annual shareholder meeting. The directors were elected by a show of hands, with the voting results filed on SEDAR+. This election is part of Loncor’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its governance as it continues to focus on its gold exploration projects in the DRC.

Spark’s Take on TSE:LN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:LN is a Underperform.

Loncor Gold’s stock score is primarily impacted by its financial instability, characterized by no revenue, rising losses, and negative cash flows. While technical analysis shows some potential for positive momentum, the company’s valuation remains poor with a negative P/E ratio. Notable corporate events highlight future growth potential but do not offset current financial challenges.

More about Loncor Gold

Loncor Gold Inc. is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on the Ngayu Greenstone Gold Belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company has a growing resource base centered on the Imbo Project, with significant mineral resources at the Adumbi deposit.

YTD Price Performance: -11.86%

Average Trading Volume: 307,125

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$91.23M

