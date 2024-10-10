Lokotech Partners with AsicXchange to Supply Hashblades

Harmonychain AS (DE:7EW) has released an update.

Lokotech has struck a deal with AsicXchange to supply its hashblades, with the latter placing a starting order and a security deposit. This partnership aims to enhance AsicXchange’s business supported by Lokotech’s subsidiaries and leverages AsicXchange’s strong global sales track record in cryptocurrency mining hardware. Both companies express enthusiasm for the future of Scrypt mining and their continued collaboration.

