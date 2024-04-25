Logistics Development Group Executes Share Buyback

Logistics Development Group Plc (GB:LDG) has released an update.

Logistics Development Group Plc has reported the repurchase of 70,486 of its own ordinary shares at a uniform price of 11.4 pence each, as part of its share buyback programme initiated last year. This buyback has altered the company’s issued share capital which now stands at 524,933,238 Ordinary Shares. Shareholders can use this new figure as the denominator to assess changes in their stake in the company.

