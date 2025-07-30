Logistic Properties of the Americas Sets Dates for Q2 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Logistic Properties of the Americas ( (LPA) ) has provided an update.

On July 30, 2025, Logistic Properties of the Americas announced the reporting dates for its Second Quarter 2025 financial results. The earnings release is scheduled for August 13, 2025, after market close, followed by a conference call on August 14, 2025. This announcement reflects LPA’s ongoing commitment to transparency and communication with its stakeholders, potentially impacting investor relations and market perceptions.

Spark’s Take on LPA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, LPA is a Neutral.

Logistic Properties of the Americas scores well in financial performance, driven by strong revenue growth and improved profitability. However, bearish technical indicators and the lack of a dividend yield weigh down the overall score. The stock’s reasonable valuation provides some support, but the absence of earnings call and corporate events data limits further insights.

To see Spark’s full report on LPA stock, click here.

More about Logistic Properties of the Americas

Logistic Properties of the Americas is a prominent developer, owner, and operator of institutional-grade industrial and logistics real estate, focusing on high-growth and high-barrier-to-entry markets in Central and South America. The company serves a diverse customer base, including multinational and regional e-commerce companies, third-party logistic providers, business-to-business distributors, and retail supply chain operators. As of March 31, 2025, LPA’s portfolio includes 33 logistics facilities across Costa Rica, Colombia, and Peru, covering approximately 536,000 square meters of gross leasable area.

Average Trading Volume: 28,817

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $199.2M

Learn more about LPA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue