Logistea AB Announces Share Conversion Impacting Voting Structure

Logistea AB Class A ( ($SE:LOGI.A) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Logistea AB has announced a change in the composition of its share classes, with 179,872 ordinary A shares being converted into ordinary B shares. This conversion affects the total number of votes within the company, which now stands at 74,502,966.90 as of the end of September 2025. This adjustment in share structure could impact shareholder voting power and influence within the company.

Logistea is a Swedish real estate company specializing in warehousing, logistics, and light industrial properties. The company’s shares are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbols LOGI A and LOGI B.

