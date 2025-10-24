Lodha Developers Announces Reclassification of Promoter to Public Shareholder

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Macrotech Developers Ltd. ( (IN:LODHA) ) is now available.

Lodha Developers Limited announced that the stock exchanges have approved the reclassification of Mr. Rajendra Lodha from the ‘Promoter and Promoter Group’ category to the ‘Public’ category. This change could impact the company’s governance structure and shareholder composition, potentially influencing its strategic direction and market perception.

Lodha Developers Limited, formerly known as Macrotech Developers Limited, operates in the real estate industry. The company is known for its residential and commercial developments, focusing on delivering high-quality projects in major urban areas.

