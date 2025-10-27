Lodestar Minerals Issues New Shares to Directors and Investors

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lodestar Minerals ( (AU:LSR) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Lodestar Minerals Limited has issued a total of 3,854,442 fully paid ordinary shares following option conversion notices, along with 967,805 shares to Directors Ross Taylor and David McArthur as part of their compensation. This move, approved by shareholders, reflects the company’s strategic financial management and compliance with regulatory requirements, potentially impacting its capital structure and stakeholder interests.

More about Lodestar Minerals

Lodestar Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on mineral exploration and development. The company is engaged in discovering and developing mineral resources, with a market focus on expanding its portfolio through strategic exploration and investment.

YTD Price Performance: 178.57%

Average Trading Volume: 4,256,183

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$33.56M

