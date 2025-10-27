Lodestar Minerals Expands with Arizona Rare Earth Project Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lodestar Minerals ( (AU:LSR) ) has shared an announcement.

Lodestar Minerals Limited has announced the acquisition of a major rare earth element project in Arizona, USA. The company clarified the payment schedule for the acquisition, ensuring stakeholders that the total payment remains C$750,000 despite adjustments in the installment amounts. This acquisition is expected to enhance Lodestar’s position in the rare earth elements market, potentially impacting its operations and market focus.

Lodestar Minerals

Lodestar Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is involved in the extraction and processing of rare earth elements, which are critical components in various high-tech applications and industries.

YTD Price Performance: 178.57%

Average Trading Volume: 4,256,183

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$33.56M

