Lodestar Minerals Appoints Coraline Blaud as Executive Director

Lodestar Minerals ( (AU:LSR) ) has shared an announcement.

Lodestar Minerals Limited has appointed Coraline Blaud as an Executive Director, bringing over a decade of experience in exploration management and corporate governance. Her appointment is expected to enhance the company’s strategic and operational direction as it advances its exploration activities, aligning with its objective to drive growth and deliver value for shareholders.

More about Lodestar Minerals

Lodestar Minerals Limited is a company in the resources sector, focusing on exploration activities. It operates across portfolios in the US, Chile, and Western Australia, with a strategic emphasis on unlocking the potential of its exploration assets.

YTD Price Performance: 178.57%

Average Trading Volume: 4,256,183

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$33.56M

