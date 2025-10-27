Lodestar Minerals Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Lodestar Minerals ( (AU:LSR) ) has shared an update.

Lodestar Minerals Limited has announced the quotation of 3,854,442 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of October 27, 2025. This move indicates the company’s strategic efforts to enhance its financial flexibility and potentially strengthen its market presence, impacting its operations and stakeholders positively.

More about Lodestar Minerals

Lodestar Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily involved in the discovery and extraction of valuable minerals, aiming to enhance its market position within the resource sector.

YTD Price Performance: 178.57%

Average Trading Volume: 4,256,183

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$33.56M

Learn more about LSR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue