Lodestar Minerals Announces Proposed Securities Issue to Boost Capital

Lodestar Minerals ( (AU:LSR) ) has provided an announcement.

Lodestar Minerals Limited has announced a proposed issue of securities, including 25 million options exercisable at $0.045 on or before January 31, 2029, and 3 million fully paid ordinary shares. The proposed issue date is set for December 19, 2025. This strategic move is likely aimed at raising capital to support the company’s ongoing exploration and development activities, potentially strengthening its market position and offering new opportunities for stakeholders.

More about Lodestar Minerals

Lodestar Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is involved in the discovery and extraction of valuable minerals, contributing to the supply chain of raw materials essential for various industrial applications.

YTD Price Performance: 178.57%

Average Trading Volume: 4,256,183

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$33.56M

