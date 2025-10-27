Lodestar Minerals Announces Proposed Securities Issue

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Lodestar Minerals ( (AU:LSR) ) is now available.

Lodestar Minerals Limited has announced a proposed issue of 3,651,735 ordinary fully paid securities, with the issuance date set for March 5, 2029. This strategic move is expected to enhance the company’s capital base, potentially strengthening its market position and providing additional resources for its ongoing and future projects.

More about Lodestar Minerals

Lodestar Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company primarily deals with the extraction and processing of minerals, positioning itself within the resource sector to capitalize on mineral demand.

YTD Price Performance: 178.57%

Average Trading Volume: 4,256,183

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$33.56M

