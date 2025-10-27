Lodestar Minerals Announces Proposed Securities Issue

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Lodestar Minerals ( (AU:LSR) ) is now available.

Lodestar Minerals Limited has announced a proposed issue of 3,651,735 ordinary fully paid securities, with the issue date set for March 3, 2028. This move is part of a strategic effort to potentially enhance the company’s financial standing and operational capabilities, which could impact its market positioning and offer new opportunities for stakeholders.

More about Lodestar Minerals

Lodestar Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is known for its efforts in discovering and advancing mineral deposits, primarily targeting valuable commodities that have significant market demand.

YTD Price Performance: 178.57%

Average Trading Volume: 4,256,183

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$33.56M

