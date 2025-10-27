Lodestar Minerals Announces Proposed Securities Issue

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Lodestar Minerals ( (AU:LSR) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Lodestar Minerals Limited has announced a proposed issue of securities, including 50 million options exercisable at $0.045 by January 2029 and 100 million fully paid ordinary shares. The proposed issue date for these securities is December 19, 2025. This move is likely aimed at raising capital to support the company’s operations and strategic initiatives, potentially impacting its market positioning and providing opportunities for stakeholders.

More about Lodestar Minerals

Lodestar Minerals Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on mineral exploration and development. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and is involved in the discovery and development of mineral resources.

YTD Price Performance: 178.57%

Average Trading Volume: 4,256,183

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$33.56M

For detailed information about LSR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue