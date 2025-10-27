Lodestar Minerals Announces Proposed Issue of New Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Lodestar Minerals ( (AU:LSR) ) has shared an update.

Lodestar Minerals Limited has announced a proposed issue of 125,000,000 new securities in the form of options, exercisable at $0.045 on or before January 31, 2029. This strategic move is likely aimed at raising capital to support the company’s exploration and development initiatives, potentially strengthening its position in the mining sector and offering new opportunities for stakeholders.

More about Lodestar Minerals

Lodestar Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily engaged in identifying and extracting valuable minerals, with a market focus on expanding its resource base and enhancing shareholder value through strategic exploration activities.

YTD Price Performance: 178.57%

Average Trading Volume: 4,256,183

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$33.56M

For detailed information about LSR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue