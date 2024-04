Lodestar Minerals Limited (AU:LSR) has released an update.

Lodestar Minerals Limited has announced the cessation of 27.5 million securities, specifically options that were not exercised or converted by their expiry date on April 6, 2024. This development could influence the company’s capital structure and may be of interest to investors tracking changes in Lodestar’s financial instruments.

