Lodestar Minerals Announces Director’s Share Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Lodestar Minerals ( (AU:LSR) ).

Lodestar Minerals Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, with Ross Taylor acquiring 541,636 fully paid ordinary shares. This acquisition was part of a quarterly issuance of shares in lieu of 50% of his salary for the September quarter, as approved by shareholders. The change reflects the company’s strategy to align director compensation with shareholder interests, potentially impacting its financial structure and stakeholder confidence.

More about Lodestar Minerals

Lodestar Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on mineral exploration and development. The company is involved in the discovery and development of mineral resources, with a market focus on expanding its portfolio of mining assets.

YTD Price Performance: 128.57%

Average Trading Volume: 6,663,923

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$27.69M

For a thorough assessment of LSR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue