Locksley Resources Advances U.S. Antimony Production with LiDAR Survey

The latest update is out from Locksley Resources Limited ( (AU:LKY) ).

Locksley Resources Limited has completed a high-resolution LiDAR survey at the Desert Antimony Mine in California, part of its Mojave Project. This survey provides a detailed 3D representation of the historic mine workings, which will guide future drilling and redevelopment plans. The data confirms the extent of underground development and the location of previously mined stibnite-bearing veins, enhancing the precision of future drilling designs. This initiative supports Locksley’s broader strategy to re-establish a domestic antimony supply chain in the U.S., aligning with national efforts to rebuild critical minerals capacity.

More about Locksley Resources Limited

Locksley Resources Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and redevelopment of mineral resources. The company is primarily involved in the production of antimony, with a strategic emphasis on establishing a domestic supply chain in the United States.

Average Trading Volume: 11,625,987

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$92.35M

