Locality Planning Energy Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited ( (AU:LPE) ) has issued an announcement.

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Ltd has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 27, 2025, at their Bluewater Boardroom in Maroochydore, Queensland. The meeting will address various resolutions, and shareholders can participate via a live broadcast on Microsoft Teams, although voting must be done through the share registry’s website by November 25, 2025. This meeting is an opportunity for stakeholders to engage with the company’s strategic direction and operational updates.

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Ltd (LPE) is a growing energy provider specializing in delivering renewable solutions to strata communities, primarily in Queensland. The company focuses on its core Embedded Network business, offering electricity, hot water, solar, and battery systems to reduce carbon footprints and energy bills without upfront costs. LPE aims to create shareholder value through long-term supply agreements and evolving customer value propositions.

