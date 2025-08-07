LM Funding America Acquires Property in Mississippi

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

LM Funding America ( (LMFA) ) just unveiled an update.

On August 1, 2025, LM Funding America, Inc., through its subsidiary, entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement with Greenidge Mississippi LLC to acquire a 6.4-acre property and associated business assets in Columbus, Mississippi for approximately $3.9 million. The transaction, expected to close by September 16, 2025, aims to enhance LMFA’s operational capabilities in digital mining, potentially impacting its industry positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (LMFA) stock is a Buy with a $6.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on LM Funding America stock, see the LMFA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on LMFA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, LMFA is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of 43 reflects significant financial challenges, including declining revenues and persistent losses. While there are some positive developments, such as strategic transitions and improved operational efficiencies highlighted in the earnings call, the negative valuation metrics and bearish technical indicators weigh heavily on the stock’s attractiveness.

More about LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc. operates in the financial services industry, focusing on digital mining through its subsidiary US Digital Mining Mississippi LLC.

Average Trading Volume: 1,805,890

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $9.65M

