Lloyds Banking Group Executes Share Buyback

Lloyds Banking Group plc reported the purchase of 21,881,370 of its own ordinary shares at prices ranging between 51.6000 and 52.3800 pence per share, with a volume weighted average price of 52.0258 pence per share, as part of its existing buyback program. The shares, bought via Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, are intended to be cancelled, in line with previous announcements and regulatory compliance.

