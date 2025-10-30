Lloyds Banking Group Advances Share Buyback Program with Major Share Purchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Lloyds Banking ( (GB:LLOY) ).

Lloyds Banking Group PLC announced the purchase of 10,711,142 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The shares were acquired from Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, with prices ranging from 87.9200 to 89.0400 pence per share. This move is part of Lloyds’ strategy to manage its capital structure and return value to shareholders, as the company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:LLOY) stock is a Buy with a £110.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Lloyds Banking stock, see the GB:LLOY Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:LLOY is a Outperform.

Lloyds Banking’s overall score is driven by strong earnings call results and positive technical indicators. Financial performance shows stability but highlights areas needing improvement, such as cash flow and leverage. Valuation metrics are favorable, supporting the stock’s attractiveness.

More about Lloyds Banking

Lloyds Banking Group PLC is a major financial services company based in the United Kingdom. It operates in the banking industry, offering a range of financial products and services including personal and commercial banking, insurance, and wealth management. The company primarily focuses on serving customers in the UK market.

Average Trading Volume: 152,706,999

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £52.28B

