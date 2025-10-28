Lloyds Banking Group Advances Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Lloyds Banking ( (GB:LLOY) ) has issued an update.

Lloyds Banking Group PLC announced the purchase of 431,135 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The shares were acquired from Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, with prices ranging from 86.2000 to 87.3400 pence per share. This move is part of a strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation, thereby potentially increasing the value of remaining shares.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:LLOY) stock is a Buy with a £110.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Lloyds Banking stock, see the GB:LLOY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:LLOY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:LLOY is a Outperform.

Lloyds Banking’s overall score is driven by strong earnings call results and positive technical indicators. Financial performance shows stability but highlights areas needing improvement, such as cash flow and leverage. Valuation metrics are favorable, supporting the stock’s attractiveness.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:LLOY stock, click here.

More about Lloyds Banking

Lloyds Banking Group PLC is a major financial services group in the United Kingdom, offering a wide range of banking and financial services, including retail and commercial banking, insurance, and investment services. The company focuses on serving individuals, small businesses, and corporate clients, primarily within the UK market.

Average Trading Volume: 152,491,447

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £50.67B

For a thorough assessment of LLOY stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue